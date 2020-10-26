You are the owner of this article.
Wildling Museum to host Sierra Club conservationist for update on wildlife overpass
Wildling Museum to host Sierra Club conservationist for update on wildlife overpass

102720 Wildlife Overpass at Liberty Canyon

The wildlife overpass at Liberty Canyon bridge is projected to span more than 200 feet in length, connecting the Santa Monica Mountains to the south and the Simi Hills to the north, and will be considered the largest crossing of its kind.

 Contributed photo

The Wildling Museum of Art & Nature will host a virtual presentation on Thursday, Nov. 12, featuring conservation director for the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club, James Hines.

Hines, an activist for a wide range of conservation issues in the region and beyond, will address plans for the wildlife overpass at Liberty Canyon, a wildlife crossing that is planned in Agoura Hills. 

The Zoom presentation is free to attend and will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. 

The overpass project, which recently received a commitment of $5 million from the California Wildlife Conservation Board, will provide a safe way for many species of wildlife to cross the eight-lane Highway 101 in Agoura Hills. The bridge is projected to span more than 200 feet in length, connecting the Santa Monica Mountains to the south and the Simi Hills to the north, and will be considered the largest crossing of its kind in the world. 

The project is expected to be complete in 2023.

Hines also will share updates on area conservation proposals, such as the Chumash Marine Sanctuary, the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act and its impacts on preserving the Los Padres National Forest, and the Carrizo Plain National Monument. 

The main presentation will conclude with a question-and-answer session. 

To attend, register online at wildlingmuseum.org/news/james-hines-urban-wilderness. Donations to the Wildling Museums digital programming are welcome. 

For more information, email info@wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-686-8315.

