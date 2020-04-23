You are the owner of this article.
Wildling Museum opens nature-themed photography competition to youth, adults
Wildling Museum opens nature-themed photography competition to youth, adults

042020 Snowy Plover

2018 second place winner "Eight-legged Snowy Plover," by Elliot Lowndes.

 Courtesy of Elliot Lowndes

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has opened its 11th bi-annual nature photography competition themed "native critters that call the Tri-County region home." The competition which is open to both adult and youth photographers, is now accepting entries.

According to the museum's executive director, Stacey Otte-Demangate, the purpose of the event is to encourage museum followers to find comfort in nature during these uncertain times.

"...and often there’s no better place to start than your own backyard,” she said. “We are fortunate to have a wealth of local wildlife and we’re excited to highlight native species in the newest iteration of our photography competition.”

Photo submissions can be of any local wildlife, including land and sea mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and insects. All critters must be native to the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, or Ventura.

Photographers competing in the adult category will be awarded $250 for First Place, $100 for Second Place, and $50 for Second Place. Youth photographers competing in the junior category will be awarded $100 for First Place and $50 for Second Place. A complimentary Family Membership will be awarded for Third Place.

Competition finalists from both adult and youth categories will have the opportunity to be showcased on the Wildling Museum website and displayed at the museum in September, contingent upon California COVID-19 re-opening guidelines.

No more than five (5) entries may be submitted per person. Wildling Museum members enjoy one (1) free entry with valid membership. Fee for entry is $10 per photograph. 

Wildling Museum board of directors, staff, and their spouses are not eligible for entry. 

The Adult category is open to all artists, 18 years or older, as of April 3, and the Junior category is open to all artists, 17 years or younger, as of April 3.

Full competition rules and entry forms are available for download at www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2020-photography-competition.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

