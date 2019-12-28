Wildfire County: Planning for the next big blaze

Wildfire County: Planning for the next big blaze

{{featured_button_text}}

Large, destructive and deadly wildfires have become the "new normal" for California, according to the state Fire Foundation, and they can break out anytime, anywhere. 

Santa Barbara County has an average of 100 wildfires per year. While almost 96% of them are contained at less than 10 acres, the exceptions are record-setting. 

The 2007 Zaca fire at just over 240,000 acres is still among the state's 20 largest wildfires since 1932, along with the Thomas fire that burned into Santa Barbara County from Ventura at almost 282,000 acres. 

State and federal officials have listed every city, town, village and cluster of homes in the county as “at risk” of wildfire, even places like Santa Maria and Guadalupe, which are surrounded by thousands of acres of farmland.

Fire officials attribute the county's high risk, in part, to its location in the wildfire "Goldilocks zone," where conditions are "just right" to grow fuels, then cook them tinder-dry. 

The county's mix of topography, abundant fuels and Sundowner winds presents a specific set of challenges for firefighters who say they'd rather fight wildfires almost anywhere than the place some of them have dubbed Wildfire County.

And because of your support as member of santamariatimes.com, you ensure that we have the staff to tell the stories and take the photos that provide the kind of information that helps you prepare, and tells the stories of local residents setting an example.

Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.

As a member, you have unlimited access to these stories and can follow along on all of your devices. All you need to do is sign up to receive our breaking news alerts and other valuable email newsletters on topics you care about.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Woman ambushed by husband's long-term affair

  • Updated

DEAR ABBY: I recently found out my husband has been having a four-year affair with a woman 24 years younger than I am. He met her at work.  I didn't suspect a thing and always loved him deeply. Can I get over this? -- HURTING IN WASHINGTON 

Victoria Capelle
Obituaries

Victoria Capelle

  • Updated

Victoria (Tootsie) Bernardo Capelle, 71, of Santa Maria, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 18, 2019. Tootsie w…

Obituaries

Crystal Rose Huitron

  • Updated

Crystal Rose Huitron, 37, resident of Nipomo, CA passed away December 21, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuar…

Robert E. "Bob" Cherry
Obituaries

Robert E. "Bob" Cherry

  • Updated

On November 27th, 2019 Bob celebrated his 85th birthday. He enjoyed carrot cake (his favorite) presented to him with 85 candles. He was proud …

Becky Ann Clement
Obituaries

Becky Ann Clement

  • Updated

Becky Ann Clement, 59, resident of Lompoc, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Los Angeles to James and Katharine Snyder, was raised in San…

Donna Mae Vogt
Obituaries

Donna Mae Vogt

Donna Mae Vogt was a resident of Santa Maria for over 50 years. She was born in Elmwood, WI on July 17, 1936. Her family moved to Southern Cal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News