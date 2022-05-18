The public is invited to join author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, for a nature hike along Potrero John Creek, located deep in the Sespe Wilderness of the Los Padres National Forest.
This hike, which will begin at a trailhead 20 miles north of Ojai, is presented under a special-use permit from the U. S. Forest Service for outfitters and guides.
Kaufer’s group will cover about one mile each way on a gradually ascending trail through a chaparral riparian zone that begins at a 3,700-foot elevation. Hikers will be guided in identifying useful wild plants and sharing the many ways they have been used by the Indigenous Chumash, herbalists, campers and gardeners, medicine, wildcrafting, survival, ceremony and landscaping.
The canyon is known to be the home of blue elderberry, mariposa lily, incense cedar, bigcone Douglas-fir, giant stinging nettle, yerba santa, matilija poppy, wild rose and various other native plants.
Hikers will observe birds, butterflies and other wildlife, and discuss the ecology of the Southern Los Padres National Forest and other topics, including traditional and modern methods of sustainable foraging, resource conservation and other subjects generated by the participants' interests.
The day will begin with a caravan/carpool from the Maricopa Plaza parking lot in Ojai at 9 a.m. where attendees will also return by 3 p.m.
Light rain will not cancel the event, although heavy rain or a forecast of thunderstorms will. No dogs or smoking are permitted.