Where's Sparkie? Visiting the Chapel of San Ramon

Sparkie was visiting the Chapel of San Ramon, also called the Benjamin Foxen Memorial Chapel and Sisquoc Chapel, located at 6601 Foxen Canyon Road about 10 miles east of Orcutt.

Erected in 1875, the redwood frame chapel “illustrates the transition between the architecture of the old missions and the frame churches of the later American settlers.” The chapel underwent a complete renovation in 2012 and a statue of San Ramon was added in 2017.

Due to the economic downturn from changes to combat coronavirus, this will be the last installment of Where’s Sparkie in the Santa Maria Times for the time being. Perhaps the feature will be published again in the future, or perhaps Sparkie will continue his adventures on his Facebook page.

Whatever happens, Sparkie would like to thank Santa Maria Times Managing Editor Marga Cooley for running the feature and all of you for following Sparkie’s adventures since he began exploring the Central Coast on Aug. 3, 2018. Sparkie has highlighted 45 locations during that time.

Please like Where’s Sparkie’s Facebook page to find out what the future holds for Sparkie (Facebook.com/WheresSparkie). Thank you. Be well. Stay healthy.

