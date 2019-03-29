Sparkie is visiting a park in the Village of Arroyo Grande.
It features a gazebo, a swinging bridge and a creekside walk. It is on Olohan Alley at Short Street. Arroyo Grande Creek runs by it. Stairs give access to the creek next to the park and through Kiwanis Park to the west.
This area is well-known as having roosters roaming through it. The park had been known as Village Green Park until it was renamed in 2011.
The swinging bridge is said to be the only one of its kind in California. It is 171 feet long and hangs 40 feet above the creek. The original bridge was built in 1875 by Newton Short to connect his property. Sides weren’t added until 1902. The bridge was destroyed by a storm and reconstructed in 1995.
Which park is Sparkie visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter.
Like and share Sparkie’s post on Facebook for an additional entry into the contest: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. Click Sparkie’s Facebook “About” tab to read contest rules.
One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win two tickets to the PCPA play “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit www.santamariatimes.com and search for “Sparkie.”
The winner of last week’s contest was Tim Price, of Santa Maria, who won two tickets to the PCPA play “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”