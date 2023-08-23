Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: I love cashews and could eat them every day, but my wife feels that they are too fattening. I think these nuts must have some nutritional value besides being so creamy-tasting.

My wife said they're high in fat and bad for my health. So, what's the "scoop" on cashews? -- Benjamin D., Hillsboro, Oregon

Benjamin, first, cashews are not a nut. They're actually a seed because they grow attached to a fruit. They originally came from Brazil, but are now grown in several tropical places.

0
0
0
0
0