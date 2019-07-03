Interested in what's going on at Vandenberg Air Force Base? We are too.
On Friday, July 12, Col. Michael S. Hough relinquishes command of the 30th Space Wing to Col. Anthony J. Mastalir and we'll be there, bringing you the details. The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of Frederick the Great of Prussia. At that time, organizational flags were developed with color arrangements and symbols unique to each particular unit.
Also, did you know that Vandenberg will house a major component of the new U.S. Space Command? We were the first to tell you. Get the details at santamariatimes.com.
We share the news and follow the launches on our Vandenberg Air Force Base page so that you can tell your friends what that light in the sky really was.
And because of your support as member of santamariatimes.com, you ensure that we have the staff to tell the stories and take the photos that capture those moments.
Your investment in us results in our investment in our community.
As a member, you have unlimited access to these stories and can follow along on all of your devices. All you need to do is sign up to receive our breaking news alerts and other valuable email newsletters on topics you care about.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- For Civil Air Patrol Squadron 101 members and cadets, CAP is more than just a program; it is an opportunity to gr…