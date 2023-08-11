This weekend is full of things to do, whether you're looking to enjoy live music, live theater or just enjoy the weather at a local park, restaurant or winery.
Lompoc
A three-day birthday celebration for the City of Lompoc is planned, with the events kicking off on Friday, Aug. 11, during the final Old Town Market held downtown from 5 to 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the annual Lompoc Police Car Show returns to downtown for year 19 — moving from Ryon Park to Old Town — from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a variety of vehicles on display.
The special weekend celebration also recognizes the city electric division’s 100th birthday, which will be celebrated during a community bash at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 (the city’s actual birthday) at Centennial Square Park.
Santa Maria
Friday night is highlighted by the opening of the Santa Maria Civic Theatre's production of Cabaret. The show continues through Aug. 27, and tickets for Friday's show and the weekend's shows are available online, www.smct.org.
The Friday and Saturday productions start at 7 p.m., and the Sunday showing starts at 1:30 p.m.
Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays, a weekly family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, kids’ activities, rows of food vendors and food trucks, continues from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot. Admission and parking are free.
On Saturday, the weekend really heats up with live music at multiple venues.
The Santa Maria Philharmonic is offering a free musical performance at the Santa Maria Public Library at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall. Chamber Music Trio members Hilary Clark, cello; Carol Houchens, flute; and Catherine Litaker, harp, will perform selections from Gounod, Debussy, Fauré and more.
The music continues Saturday evening at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria with their special Hot Summer Night event, featuring a performance by the band Knee Deep.
There is a $10 cover charge to attend the show. RSVP on the Radisson Hotel Santa Maria Facebook page, facebook.com/RadissonHotelSantaMaria.
Santa Barbara
If live music is not what you're looking for, a trip to see the stars in Santa Barbara might be for you.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is hosting a star party at the Palmer Observatory Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m., offering you a chance to view the night sky through their state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope.
More information about the event is available online, or on the museum's social media pages. The party is free and for all ages, but it could be canceled because of cloudy skies or rain. Contact the museum by calling 805-682-4711 if you have any questions about the event, or other museum programming.
Santa Maria
Sunday continues the musical offerings with three events featuring music of different eras for dancers of all ages.
The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is the place for a Summer Dance Party featuring music from the Riptide Big Band with vocalists Bob Nations & Mitch Latting starting at 1:30 p.m.
Funded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the event is free and open to the public.
Starting a bit earlier at Rotary Centennial Park, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's Summer Concerts in the Park series continues with a performance from Cloudship staring at 1 p.m.
The two-piece alternative rock band will perform indie pop, organic blues, rock, and soul music favorites until 3 p.m.
Summer music at The Stockyard in Old Orcutt will continue this Sunday, with a performance from the band Boys of Summer, featuring a full experience with music from The Eagles history.
Tickets start at $15 and are available online at www.my805tix.com. Find more information about future performances at The Stockyard at Blast 825 Brewery in Orcutt on their website and social media pages.
A relaxing musical experience is available this weekend at Riverbench Winery on Foxen Canyon Road on Sunday afternoon. The 246 Drifters will perform, allowing tasting room visitors a chance to listen to music in the garden while enjoying a taste of local wine.
Live theater at The Great American Melodrama and the Solvang Festival Theater is happening this weekend. The Melodrama's production of Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready and the PCPA production of American Marichi both feature multiple performances.
Find other events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website. For a list of things to do, and to add your own event for free, visit the Santa Maria Times online event calendar, which is included in every Friday's print edition of the Santa Maria Times.