Entertainment options abound on the Central Coast this weekend with live music, musical theater, dramatic theater, museum events and farmers markets. 

And it all kicks-off on Friday, with a new addition to the weekend landscape — high school football. 

Many teams start the season with "week zero" on Friday night. Santa Maria will start with a home game against East Bakersfield High School, Righetti will host Bakersfield High School, and St. Joseph opens up at home against Palos Verdes High School. 

 

0
0
0
0
0