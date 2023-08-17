Entertainment options abound on the Central Coast this weekend with live music, musical theater, dramatic theater, museum events and farmers markets.
And it all kicks-off on Friday, with a new addition to the weekend landscape — high school football.
Many teams start the season with "week zero" on Friday night. Santa Maria will start with a home game against East Bakersfield High School, Righetti will host Bakersfield High School, and St. Joseph opens up at home against Palos Verdes High School.
Pioneer Valley is scheduled to start the season at home on Saturday against Independence High School, and Orcutt Academy High School isn't scheduled to start their season until Aug. 26 with a road game against Laguna Beach High School.
The music starts on Saturday with a special performance from Opera Santa Barbara at the Santa Maria Public Library at 1 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
This free program offers an afternoon of arias and duets celebrating Opera Santa Barbara’s 30th Anniversary Season. Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for this popular program.
Also at the library this weekend are two programs; one a new art program and the other a continuing opportunity to learn about the devices that populate (maybe dominate) our lives.
A free inkblot book art workshop for adults is planned for Saturday running from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Library’s Learning Loft. Attendees will learn how to upcycle novels by creating a Rorschach painting using India ink.
All materials will be provided at the workshop. Space is limited and registration is required. Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
Continuing this weekend are tech help sessions at the Santa Maria Public Library. Sessions are available by appointment only, and feature one-on-one help from library staff for 25-minutes on topics like setting up new devices, installing apps, privacy best practices, and enjoying Library e-resources at home.
Tech help appointments can be made by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
More than 20 local vendors will be showcasing unique handmade goods from exquisite jewelry and stylish apparel to delectable chocolates and hand-crafted artwork at the Zaca Mesa Maker's Faire.
SUNDAY
The DANA Adobe Cultural Center's Sunday Speaker series returns this weekend with Colleen Beck presenting historical information on the Danas and the history of the adobe starting at 1 p.m.
Admission for members is free, but is $8 for non-members. Find more information on the DANA Adobe website, www.danaadobe.org.
Also starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday is the penultimate concert in the park performance sponsored by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department. Dante Marsh and The Vibe Setters, a soulful funk band that first embarked on their musical voyage of discovery together as a tight-knit band in 2019, will perform until 3 p.m. at Acquistapace Park, located near Jimenez Elementary School in Santa Maria.
Concerts in the Park are free, fun, and family friendly. Invite your family and friends, and remember to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks.
Other Entertainment Options
It is tough to relegate live theatre below the above options, because it is a full slate of productions this weekend.
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre will continue their performance of Cabaret; with shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., and a matinee performance scheduled for Sunday afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m.
PCPA has two shows this weekend with the continued performance of American Mariachi under the stars at the Solvang Festival Theatre, and the opening weekend for The Book of Will at the Marian Theatre on the Santa Maria Campus of Allan Hancock College.
Ticket and show information for both performances is available on their website, www.pcpa.org.
Find other events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website. For a list of things to do, and to add your own event for free, visit the Santa Maria Times online event calendar, which is included in every Friday's print edition of the Santa Maria Times.