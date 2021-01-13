You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Tension will mount if you can't agree with the important people in your life. Refuse to let your ego or emotions get in your way. Concentrate on making physical adjustments that please everyone, not on arguing over something inevitable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Fix up your place to suit your changing lifestyle. A space that allows you to work without interruption will help you discover how to help someone who has something to offer in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be careful how you handle friends and family. Arguments won't solve anything, but a kind gesture, suggestion or pep talk will. Don't let uncertainty ruin your day.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put more time into helping others and building solid relationships with people who share your concerns and life goals. The rewards you receive will confirm that you are doing something worthwhile.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't feel pressured by what others do or say. Go at your speed, and leave no room for error. A bargain or offer is useful only if it's something you need. Know when to say no.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty will set in regarding your reputation, position and status. Listen carefully and absorb the facts you receive before you take action. Knowledge is the key to making better decisions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take heed of what's trending and how to utilize your skills to fit the current scenario. You'll discover how to avoid falling behind in an economy that's in constant transition.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A hasty move or decision will lead to regret. Bide your time, and don't feel the need to invest in someone's pipe dream -- concentrate on being responsible. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A unique individual will grab your attention. Giving in to temptation will not lead you anywhere good. Pay more attention to trying your best and less to what others do or say.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stick to what you know and do best. Update your skills and find out what's trending. How you use your attributes will determine which opportunities are going to pan out for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll get caught in the middle of an unsavory situation if you are too accommodating. Pay closer attention to your health and financial well-being. Make domestic adjustments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let someone's confusion or uncertainty hold you back. Look for a unique opportunity and make it work. Taking a distinctive approach to social media will help you get ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Find your rhythm and do your own thing. Don't let anyone convince you to invest in something that will benefit others more than it will you. Test your intelligence with a challenge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Armida Lydia Hernandez
Obituaries

Armida Lydia Hernandez

Armida Lydia Hernandez, 76, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. A walk-through visitation will be at Magner Maloney Funeral Home on Mond…

Obituaries

Chris "Coach" Cole

Chris “Coach” Cole, 59, resident of Orcutt, CA passed away January 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Obituaries

Herbert Anthony Soares

Herbert Anthony Soares, 74, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away January 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mo…

David Gauna Peralez
Obituaries

David Gauna Peralez

David was born in San Antonio, TX to Jesus and Manuela Peralez on October 15, 1952 and was younger by 12 hours, to his twin brother Edward. Wh…

Obituaries

Daniell Marie Miller

Daniell Marie Miller, 49, of Nipomo passed away on December 31st 2020. Services are in the care of Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel of Grov…

Jessica Ernie Maldonado
Obituaries

Jessica Ernie Maldonado

Jessica Ernie Maldonado passed away on December 28, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA at the age of 33. Jessica was preceded in death by her brother And…

Thelma M. Lopez
Obituaries

Thelma M. Lopez

Thelma M. Lopez, of Santa Maria, CA died peacefully at Marian Regional Medical Center on December 31, 2020 at the age of 84. Thelma was born i…

Obituaries

Bernice Julia Arellano

Bernice Julia Arellano, 94, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman …

Eugene "Winnie" Arballo
Obituaries

Eugene "Winnie" Arballo

Eugene “Winnie” Arballo, age 92, died peacefully at Villa Maria Care Center in Santa Maria. He was born in Pasadena to Ignacio and Rita Arballo.

Obituaries

Andrew "Andy" Cantu

Andrew “Andy” Cantu, 68, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away December 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News