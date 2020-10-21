You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Handle with care. Ease into whatever changes you want to pursue this year. There is a shift taking place, and you want to be on the right side of the fault line as situations occur and developments unfold. Hedge your bets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let demanding people interfere with your productivity. Resentment will surface if you allow someone to take advantage of you. Physical activity will relieve stress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of heart will push you in an exciting direction. An unusual turn of events will take place if you reconnect with someone from your past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change to how you deal with money matters will influence your future. Someone will try to talk you into something that isn't in your best interest. Take care of pending problems yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Work with people who share your goals. An unusual lifestyle will pique your interest. Romance is in the stars. Shared expenses will help you achieve a higher standard of living.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy into personal gain. Look over documents and update make updates where necessary. Keep up with the times and trends. Look for ways to save money.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- There are deals and financial gains to be made that can help you raise your game and reach your goal. Romance will improve a relationship with a loved one.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't take a risk. Acting in haste will lead to a loss. Bide your time, and do your best to get along with everyone until you have a clear-cut plan in place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- What are you waiting for? Take action while you can. A partnership looks promising and will improve your chance of a better future. Jump at a chance to show your abilities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Someone will take advantage of your enthusiasm if you are too eager to please. If you want to burn energy, do something that will result in a healthier physique. Don't try to buy someone's attention or love.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your imagination, and turn your dream into a reality. Don't neglect a meaningful relationship. A kind gesture will eliminate a complaint. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Uncertainty will prevail. Don't jump from one thing to another. Finish what you start and live up to your promises. Use your energy wisely to set an example that others will emulate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set your sights on what you want. It's time for a change. Live life your way. Spending more time with a loved one is encouraged.

