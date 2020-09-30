Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Look for lucrative ways to spend your time. Do something creative from the comfort of your home to cover day-to-day expenses. Focus on saving for something you want to purchase or pursue. Walk away from no-win situations instead of letting them consume you mentally, physically and emotionally. Call the shots instead of letting someone else control your destiny.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Listen attentively to find a way to deal with unreasonable people. Charm will help you motivate someone to see things your way. An energetic approach to love and teamwork will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- If you get more involved with social media, you'll connect with someone who stimulates your mind. Expand your knowledge and skills to develop a way to improve your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Problems will surface if you let an outsider interfere in your personal life. The less time you have to debate, the easier it will be to avoid setbacks. Physical activity is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Uncertainty will stand between you and your goal. Speak up and discuss your intentions with someone you can count on for practical advice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to your personal needs and relationships. What you do will be more meaningful than what you say. Don't feel that you must take part in someone else's plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Helping others will lead to mixed emotions. Taking physical action and making things happen will get you farther than arguing. Stay focused and passionate, and forge ahead with enthusiasm.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what's happening around you, but don't get involved in other people's battles. Channel your energy into self-improvement and learning. Avoid fruitless battles.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your changeable attitude will be confusing to some. Be careful when dealing with children or loved ones; if you show uncertainty, it will cause friction and a loss of control.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by what others do or say. A colleague will be seeking to dismantle your reputation. Don't share personal information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take a moment to calm down. Anger will not help you solve a problem you encounter with someone opposing your lifestyle or habits. Intelligence will help you prevail.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your energy into something that will help you earn more money. Hard work will keep you out of trouble and lead to financial gain. A domestic confrontation will leave you in a vulnerable position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Change begins with you. Consider the past, present and what you want to strive to achieve in the future. A healthy attitude and the ability to bring about change will encourage better relationships and prosperity.
