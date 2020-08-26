You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

You'll receive some winning proposals this year. Don't let emotional issues stand between you and the changes you want to make. Let go of a personal problem to pursue your dreams. You'll have to spend money to make money, but it'll be worth it in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be disappointed if you rely on anyone. Something unexpected will stop you in your tracks if you are not prepared. Be ready to accept the inevitable and make it work for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Reach out and help others. Offer your time, knowledge and services, but not your cash. Someone will recognize your skills and make you an offer you can't refuse. Don't sell yourself short.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Get organized, and you'll make your life easier. The pressure to finish what you start will mount. Your professionalism and reliability will be crucial. Don't promise anything you cannot deliver.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to the truth or don't say anything at all. Focus on personal growth, physical fitness and emotional stability. Don't make unnecessary changes. Truth and fair play will be essential.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Trust in your ability to make your own decisions. Listen to suggestions, but don't give in to something you don't approve of. Keep your loved ones close, and watch your wallet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Concentrate on doing the best job possible. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Offer others the same freedom you want in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stick to the truth or be prepared to face an emotional dispute. A loved one will disappoint you if you expect too much too soon. Avoid making permanent decisions for the time being.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A positive attitude will help you excel. Take on a challenge or sign up for a course that interests you. An emotional encounter will bring you closer to a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Friendship is featured, and a chance to learn more about someone you enjoy being around will open your eyes to new possibilities. Kindness and honesty will make differences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Avoid using force and making ultimatums, and be wary of emotionally manipulative people. A trusted friend will offer sage advice. Diplomacy and tact will be necessary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Change direction. Spice up your life, move things around at home to suit your new lifestyle and be open to suggestions that will encourage spending more time with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep active. Physical activities and challenges will encourage you to test your strength and help you dodge situations you aren't ready for. Refuse to give in to outside pressure.

