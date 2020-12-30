You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Gather everything you've experienced and put a new twist on how you use the knowledge you've gained to enrich your life. Embrace change with open arms, renewed enthusiasm and without carrying any grudges that might deter you from recognizing your full potential. Rejoice in what you have and know, and continue your life journey with renewed optimism.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Engage in changes that will encourage you to look great and to perform flawlessly. Refuse to let the past bring you down. Stay focused and strive for perfection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Make decisions based on what's best for you. Step into the limelight, voice your opinion and follow through with what makes you happy.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check and see who is excited about your plans and eager to pitch in and help. Planning a virtual gathering will lead to interesting conversations and possibilities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Concentrate on what's important to you, and nurture meaningful relationships. Honesty regarding joint finances and ventures will help bring you closer to your goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll learn something valuable if you observe what others are experiencing. Make a change that will help you avoid getting caught in an expensive tax implication. Leave nothing to chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- When in doubt, ask questions and make adjustments. A last-minute change someone makes will turn into a learning experience for you. Have alternatives ready.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Listen to an offer and mull over what's in it for you. Dissatisfaction breeds contempt, so make your demands clear. Honesty and innovation will help you persuade.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Plan how you will bring in the new year with health in mind. Taking a risk will put you in jeopardy. Keep your plans simple, doable and only for those within your immediate circle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Information you discover will give you a better idea of what's possible. Listen to a passionate plea, but don't buy into something that may put you or someone you love in jeopardy. Abide by the rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your part to ensure everything runs smoothly. Changes at home or work will set off emotions. Spend more time on self-improvement, not trying to change others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Inside information regarding a trend that can help you get ahead will come your way. Don't invest in someone else. Take the initiative to do your own thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans or talk you into something that isn't worthwhile. Put more energy into fitness, nutrition and preparing for endeavors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Albert "Gordo" Dominguez

Albert D. Dominguez of Guadalupe, California passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 52. Gordo grew up in Guadalupe where he attend…

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen
Obituaries

Douglas Andrew Halvorsen

Couples who have been in love, and by the grace of Almighty God, have survived the death of their loved one, will understand why I have writte…

Obituaries

DIANE LENORE ADAMS

Life always felt like an exquisite moment in time that belonged to the person who was simply talking to Diane Lenore Adams, was working with h…

Obituaries

Andrea Santiago Tinoco

ANDREA SANTIAGO TINOCO, 44, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 17, 2020. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. 5tp://w…

Obituaries

Barbara Helen Faulkner

Barbara Helen Faulkner passed from this life December 22, 2020, at the age of 78. She was born March 25, 1942, in Nipomo, CA. The eleventh out…

Debra C. Stahl
Obituaries

Debra C. Stahl

Debi was born in Tucson, Arizona, March 30th 1953, to Frank and Dorthy Kent. She passed away surrounded by family on November 17th 2020, in Sa…

Obituaries

Maria Fuentes Ponce

MARIA FUENTES PONCE, 91, of Santa Maria, CA passed Away December 20, 2020. 5neral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary

Obituaries

Angela G. Beas

Angela Beas 93, of Nipomo passed away on December 15, 2020 in Santa Maria due to complications of Covid-19.

Obituaries

Linda L. VanWyk

Linda was born in Glendale, California, June 21, 1943 and passed away November 5, 2020 at her home in Genoa, Nevada after an extended and hard…

Michael Richard Norris
Obituaries

Michael Richard Norris

Michael Richard Norris was born to John and Judy Norris in Fresno, California on November 19, 1958. He passed away due to cardiac arrest while…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News