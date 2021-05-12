Keep your life in perspective. If you let the little things get to you, it will affect what you can accomplish this year. Moderation, discipline and patience will guide you in the right direction. Put your energy and time into what matters to you most, and resist temptation and manipulative individuals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set goals and follow through. Don't wait for someone to make the first move or put you in a vulnerable position. It's time to set the record straight and do what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't overdo it. Too much of anything will work against you. Stay on top of your administrative work. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your everyday life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You are overdue for a change. Reach out to someone you trust for sound advice. The suggestions you receive will work well with minor adjustments. Don't lose out because you fear change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Reconnect with people you have enjoyed collaborating with in the past. A partnership looks promising, as long as you can maintain equality and don't go over budget.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Choose your words wisely. If you act on your emotions, you will disrupt your relationship with someone important. Don't take a risk with your health. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- It's all about enlightenment, finding your bliss and figuring out what you want out of life. Personal adjustments and self-improvement will change your life. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- When in doubt, sit tight. Don't feel that you must make up your mind because someone pressures you. Take a moment to evaluate what's important to you, and adjust your life to fit your budget.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep moving forward. Stick to your plan and budget. Assess your lifestyle, relationships and the changes you need to make to ensure you reach your goal. Make personal happiness your priority.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- High energy coupled with determination and hands-on work will lead you to the winner's circle. Make adjustments at home for the right reasons. Don't overspend to impress someone.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll face difficulties with a friend, relative or colleague. Sit back and observe the changes going on around you. Don't feel the need to join someone's quest. Live life your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- It's up to you to make the changes that will increase your well-being. Don't give in to a manipulative person. Be the master of your destiny. Take stock of your life and make some decisions.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful whom you trust. Don't mix business with pleasure or overspend on something you don't need. Now is not the time to depend on others or let down your guard.