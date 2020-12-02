You have permission to edit this article.
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Carefully choose with whom you associate. Align yourself with people who feel as passionate as you do about your beliefs and goals. Be part of the solution, not part of the problem, and you will accomplish what you set out to do. Adjustments at home will encourage better relationships with loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take charge of what's going on around you. If you give in to someone's persuasive tactics, you will lose sight of what matters. Stay strong, be safe and do what's best for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change begins with you. Size up your situation at work and at home, and consider how you can improve your life and relationships. Concentrate on diet, fitness and maintaining good health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Speak up and take action. Check out job opportunities and educational pursuits that will encourage a better lifestyle. Don't take a risk with your health or physical well-being.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take care of matters personally. Someone will lead you down the wrong path if you are insecure or defensive. Do your research. A commitment will improve your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Address pending issues, and proceed with your plans. Initiate a move or lifestyle change. Pool your funds to reach a common goal. Speak up for positive change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- The changes you make may not line up with what others want. Don't be afraid to go it alone if you can't convince others to get involved in your plans. Once you get things up and running, support will come your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Balance and integrity will matter when dealing with partnerships. Speak the truth, and you will avoid a misunderstanding. A promise someone makes is likely to be broken. Have a backup plan in place.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be creative, innovative and willing to do things differently. Reach out to someone from your past who can inspire you to resurrect an old idea you still want to pursue.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- How you deal with others will determine how much you accomplish. Channel energy into work, and challenge yourself to go above and beyond the call of duty. Action will lead to positive results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Be careful how you handle the people with whom you live or work. Emotions will be close to the surface, and could lead to conflict. Listen to others, and make changes based on facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Aim to make progress. Refuse to let uncertainty take control or allow someone to push you down a questionable path. Less talk and more action will help you reach your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change to where or how you live looks inviting. Consider how you can use your skills to improve your position. Engage in a conversation with someone heading down a path similar to yours.

