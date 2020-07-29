Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Adopt the latest trends and stay ahead of the competition. Do the research necessary to help you save money and get the best deals possible this year. Focus on progress, and be ready to do the work and put in the time. Personal gain, love and physical fitness are favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Verify information you receive before sharing it with others. You'll make a difference if you work meticulously and are mindful of others. Love, romance and self-improvements are favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You will succeed if you are practical and intent on doing your best. Your diligence will win you praise as well as rewards. Don't sacrifice your dreams for anyone or anything.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Clear up uncertainties that stand in your way. Take a peaceful approach, even if someone else raises his or her voice. Handle things with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Before you make an investment, be sure you can afford to put your money on the line. Look for safeguards to ensure that you only have to deliver what you agreed to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let someone manipulate you. Find common ground and a way to make your experience better. Romance is favored. Keep making progress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Review an exciting prospect and formulate a plan to move forward. A change at home or to a meaningful partnership will help ease a stressful situation. Physical activity is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look for a position or business arrangement that will allow you to use your skills to bring in more cash. Personal training, physical challenges and romance are priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Slow down. If you push too hard or too fast, you'll fall short. Avoid controversy at home and with close friends or relatives. Strive to get things done on time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen and observe, but don't buy into someone else's plan. Consider what you can do on your own and how best to use your skills to get ahead. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You know what you need and want. Set your sights and standards high. Consider who is on your side and who isn't. Align yourself with like-minded people and reach for the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't buy into gossip. Verify everything you hear and look for secrets, motives and underhandedness before you get involved in a joint venture.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An innovative approach to business deals and your personal life will help you excel. Share your thoughts to tweak someone's interest. Don't let a challenge stand in your way.

