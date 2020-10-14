Wednesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep a level head, take one day at a time and be at peace with yourself. Letting the past consume you or giving in to demanding people will hold you back, but energetically pursuing something you love will lead to an exciting adventure. Embrace the future with gratitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Take a pass when faced with demands. Choose what makes you happy, and don't feel guilty for wanting what brings you joy. Today should be all about you and your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Pay attention to detail, and you will outshine any challenger. Take a unique approach to life, love and happiness. A positive change at home will allow you to spend more time fulfilling a goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Take a moment to mull over sensitive issues. How you treat others will determine how willing others are to help you. Do things for yourself; don't rely on anyone for anything.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push forward. Refuse to let others slow you down. Take charge of your destiny and make things happen. Live in the moment, let go of the past and watch opportunities unfold. Romance is favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Concentrate on investments, legal matters and contracts. Abide by the rules, and leave no room for error. Refuse to let others sidetrack you, tempt you to cut corners or take on too much.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) -- You'll thrive on change, in-depth discussions and investments. A partnership will enhance how you do things. Love, romance and commitment are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Push hard and live up to your promises. Refuse to let anyone's negativity stand in your way. Treat challenges as opportunities to show your worth. Don't let anger hold you back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change is in your best interest. Refuse to let someone's financial burden become your own. Offer suggestions, advice and moral support -- nothing more.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think twice before you meddle or gossip. You'll get more than you bargained for if you don't stick to your schedule and take care of responsibilities. Leave well enough alone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your temper under control to surpass expectations. Don't waste time disagreeing with someone who will never see things your way. Concentrate on home, family and meaningful relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't be fooled by someone spouting false information. Stick to your beliefs and choose to put your energy where it will have the most impact. Select your friends and associates wisely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make a statement, do your part and support what's best for everyone. Share your feelings and concerns in order to gain peace of mind. Love and romance will enhance your life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!