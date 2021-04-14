Use your imagination to figure out a way to make the most out of any situation you face this year. The deeper you dig, the more you will discover that will help you get ahead. Get ready to let go of the past and head into the future with optimism.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pace yourself, and you will accomplish all you set out to do. Gravitate toward people who are willing to give back as much as they take. Strive for equality in all things.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Extravagant behavior will hold you back. Moderation mixed with discipline and hard work will be your ticket to success. Walk away from temptation, and remain focused on your long-term objective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Work quietly on your own until you are satisfied with the results. Presenting a well-prepared plan will encourage interest, assistance and success. Don't lose sight of your goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You can reach out and get help, or you can figure it out yourself. The latter will be significantly more satisfying and the rewards yours to enjoy. Don't listen to someone enticing you to indulge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Let your charm, leadership ability and skills help you build your future. You can advance if you keep your emotions out of the equation and put your intelligence to work for you. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Information you gather will change the way you do things. A chance to try something new will push you in a new direction. Stay calm, regardless of what others do or say.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your time and effort into personal growth, fitness and expanding your skills and talents. Use charm to bypass anyone who tries to stand in your way or take control. Learn as you go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of plans will upset you. Begin your journey and continue down the path that beckons you, regardless of what others decide to do. Someone you least expect will have your back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Reach out to like-minded individuals and start making plans that encourage safe socializing, fitness and self-improvement. Jealousy and possessiveness are apparent. Don't let anyone interfere.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home. Set up a place where you can relax and develop something you want to pursue. Distance yourself from those who don't play by the rules or use inappropriate measures to dominate your time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a deep breath and put things in perspective. Spend more time on self-improvement and less worrying about what others think. Choose peace and love over discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Consider what you enjoy doing and find a way to incorporate it into your everyday routine. Refuse to let anyone persuade you into doing something you find taxing and unrewarding.