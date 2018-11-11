On Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. members of "We Support The Troops, Inc." Santa Ynez Valley will gather at Bethania Lutheran Hall, located at 603 Atterdag in Solvang, to ready 250-plus holiday/Christmas packages to send to troops and their canine partners deployed to Iran and other parts of the world.
Included in the gender-specific packages will be socks, underwear, toiletries, CD’s, DVD’s, fruits, candies, nuts, phone cards, music cards, and special hand-knitted hats and scarves made by local women who have been knitting throughout the year in preparation for the occasion. The hats will go under helmets to keep troops warm during the cold season.
Donations are greatly appreciated and can be made out to "We Support The Troops, Inc." and mailed to: Pat Sullivan, P.O. Box 915. Santa Ynez, CA, 93460; tax ID number: 81-1086410. Pat can be reached at linleebaum@aol.com
For more information, visit http://we-support-the-troops.org/