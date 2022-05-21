One of the most beautiful parks in Santa Barbara County, if not the state, Waller Park originated with 77.29 acres of land acquired from the Santa Maria Golf and Country Club in June 1927 when 15 directors and stockholders of the club agreed to sell half of its land to the county for use as a future county park. Today, the park has since increased in size to about 200 acres.
The Waller Park of today took many years of hard work to bring untold beauty to an area that had once been a windswept area of sand dunes and wild sage brush. This beauty can mark its beginning in 1942 when Eddie Neal of the County Road Department offered a Casmalia farmer Tony Estacio $5 a day to try to make a park out of a tangle of undergrowth and fallen tree limbs. Estacio accepted the job and set his own pace.
In 1949, four years after Estacio married Josie Vance, the couple moved into small house located at the north end of the park entrance. As Josie said, “There was not a blade of grass to be seen. Tony planted all of the flowers himself. He also planted all of the smaller trees.”
According to one of the many men who remembered Estacio, he kept cages of chickens and rabbits in his backyard. The area later became the site of the famed “Tony's Zoo,” made possible with the help of the Noontime Rotary, where cages of animals donated by various locals dotted the little hill. Although some people have said that they had donated small birds and animals, the identities of those who donated the famed bear, buffalo and camel, remain a mystery.
Waller Park once had three ponds. The one up front is still there as is the one located in the middle of the park. This was known as Monkey Island because the monkeys lived on the little island in the middle of the pond. The pond located in back of the park has since been filled in and is now the home of W.O.O.F. P.A.C. Park (also known as Woof Park). Woof Park opened in 2006 and is noted for being one of the best off-leash parks in the state.
Although a large aviary filled with birds covered one section where an eagle occupied a special cage, peacocks roamed the park freely. Various fraternal organizations provided both the funding and muscle strength in which to build the cages.
The zoo was a separate monument to Astacio where all of the animals and birds had been his personal property. When he retired, he signed over ownership of the animals to Waller Park. However, it didn’t last long as the new park ranger had neither the time nor the personnel needed to take care of it. Some townspeople probably breathed a sigh of relief as they had long complained of the lack of adequate room for the animals to move around. In addition, even though the cages being regularly hosed down, there was an ever-present stench. The animals were sent to zoos in Santa Barbara and Atascadero.
When Astacio retired on Aug. 31, 1964, the entire city rose to publicly voice their appreciation for the work that he did on behalf of local children through the Waller Park Junior Rangers program and for making the park the most popular recreation facility in the area.
The Estacios, in return, turned the tables on their well-wishers with a letter of thanks.
“My wife and I have lived in Waller Park for 15 years. In this time, one of our most rewarding projects was the organizing of the Junior Park Rangers. In forming this boys club, we were able to channel the boyish enthusiasm and exuberance of local boys from mischievous vandalism into constructive and worthwhile helpfulness.
“There are many ways in which the people of this community have been helpful," he continued. "Many have contributed clothing, furniture, toys and food, which were distributed to needy families. Money donated by generous citizen has been used to purchase other needed items as well as providing rewarding, wholesome fun for the Junior Park Rangers.
“We are grateful to all of those who contributed seeds and plants, plus the fertilizer to make them grow; to those who contributed animals, birds, fowl and material for cages and the labor to build them; given health care when needed; furnished the baseball backstop park tables all equipment and facilities, plus money, which was used in several ways.
“Last but most important, we wish to express our gratitude to the county officials who have helped in every way possible, and to our many friends who saw fit to write letters and sign petitions requesting that we be allowed to live in the park after retirement and continue our work as boys’ counselors. You all have been most kind and we ask God’s blessing on you.”
Although Tony and Josie moved into a house provided by the county on Goodwin Road, at the time of Tony's death, they were living in Nipomo.
There was no doubt that former members of Tony’s Junior Park Rangers loved the man dearly as, after he died (on Nov. 13, 1970) the Magner Funeral Home was inundated with requests from many of them wanting to serve as pallbearers at his funeral.
Both Tony and Josie, who died Nov. 30, 1979, are buried in Arroyo Grande.