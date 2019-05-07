Registration is open for the May 11 Walking Ecology lecture at Sedgwick Reserve led by Andy MacDonald, a disease ecologist at the University of California Santa Barbara.
The hour-long lecture entitled "Vector-borne disease in a changing world: Identifying ecological levers for health" will be followed by an hour-long excursion into the field to see his science in action.
MacDonald has spent years performing tick surveys at Sedgwick as part of his ongoing research into tick-borne disease in the climate change era.
Attendees are asked to wear appropriate hiking attire: closed-toed shoes, long pants and long sleeves, are recommended due to ticks. Sunscreen and a hat are also recommended. Bring a reusable water bottle.
Gates and event check-in open at 12:30 p.m. outside the Tipton Meeting House, which is the main building at the Sedgwick field station. The lecture will begin promptly at 1 p.m.
All attendees will be asked to sign a University of California Waiver of Liability, Assumption of Risk, and Indemnity Agreement.
Dogs are not allowed at the Reserve and the parking area is not shaded.
This is a by-donation event with a suggested donation of $20 a person or $10 for a student to help cover costs. Donation jars will be on the check-in table, or can be made online at https://sedgwick.nrs.ucsb.edu/events-and-classes. Pre-registration is required.
Cancellations should be directed to Avery Hardy at averyhardy@ucsb.edu or contact (805) 686-1941 for event updates.
Steve Schulz is pretty sure his selection as the Santa Ynez Valley’s 2019 Education Volunteer of the Year is a hoax pulled off by buddies to g…