VIVA Pets of the Week: Stan and Jack

  Updated
Stan and Jack
Stan and Jack

 Contributed

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are known for their superhero imaginations. These boys are also super heroes in their own right. They were found as bottle babies in an alley where the mom cat got hit by a car and passed away.

Their rescuer took them in and raised them together. She has fallen on bad times and the virus has caused her living situation to change drastically. These kitties are a superhero team. Jack Kirby is a vivacious, ginger colored orange tabby. His brother, Stan Lee is a gorgeous buff colored tabby. They are 3 1/2 years old. Very friendly and in need of a new family to live out their lives with.

If you would like to meet this dynamic duo or any of our other beautiful cats, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals) at (805) 735-6741. Please visit our website at www.vivashelter.org. Like us on Facebook and Instagram.

