VIVA Pets of the Week: Clover, Cinder

 Contributed Photo

Meet Clover and Cinder. They are in search of a fur-ever home. Clover is a darling tuxedo and Cinder is solid black. These darling kittens are only 10 weeks old. These tiny panthers have been spayed, vaccinated and micro chipped.

If you would like to meet these kittens or any of our beautiful cats, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

