VIVA Pet of the Week: Tex

  • Updated
Tex

 Contributed Photo

Meet Tex. This adorable boy has one blue eye and one golden eye. He is so sweet and literally gives kisses! He is approx 3 years old. He is friendly and very good with other pets.

If you would like to meet Tex, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

