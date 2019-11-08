Gypsy is just one of our many adorable kittens waiting for a forever home. She is 6 months old. She has been spayed, micro chipped and vaccinated.
She is, of course, litter box trained and in search of a family to call her own. If you would like to meet Gypsy or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.