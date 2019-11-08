{{featured_button_text}}
Gypsy

Gypsy

Gypsy is just one of our many adorable kittens waiting for a forever home. She is 6 months old. She has been spayed, micro chipped and vaccinated.

She is, of course, litter box trained and in search of a family to call her own. If you would like to meet Gypsy or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0