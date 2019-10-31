Gertie is a 6-month-old black and white female kitten. She is gorgeous. She loves to play and gets along well with the other cats.
She has been spayed, micro-chipped and her vaccines are up to date.
If you would like to meet Gertie or any of our beautiful cats and kittens, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a no-kill, cage free cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.