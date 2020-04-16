VIVA Pet of the Week: DeeDee

Meet DeeDee. This little girl was found covered in fleas - just skin and bones. She is needs a loving family that can continue with her recuperation at home. She is just darling!
If you would like to meet DeeDee, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.
