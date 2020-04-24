VIVA Pet of the Week: Dancer

VIVA Pet of the Week: Dancer

{{featured_button_text}}
Dancer

Dancer

Ever hear of Christmas in April? Meet Prancing Dancer. She didn't get adopted at Christmas time and is still waiting for her forever home. She is a lovely 2 year old spayed female black cat with short hair. She has a great personality and would do great in any type of family. She is great with people and other cats.

If you would like to meet Prancing Dancer, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D" Street in Lompoc. We are handling adoptions by appointment only at this time. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nadine Mahan
Obituaries

Nadine Mahan

  • Updated

Nadine (Dee Dee) Mahan, 49, Santa Maria, California passed away on April 7th, 2020. She was the loving wife of Daniel Mahan. They shared 30 ye…

Obituaries

Victoria "Vickie" Ann Simas

  • Updated

Victoria "Vickie" Ann Simas, 61, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffma…

Obituaries

Tanya Marie Steenerson

  • Updated

Tanya Marie Steenerson, 48, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mor…

Obituaries

Jose "Lupe" G. Morales

  • Updated

Jose “Lupe” G. Morales, 86, resident of Guadalupe, CA, passed away April 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mort…

Obituaries

Linda Marie H. Santana

  • Updated

Linda Marie H. Santana, 36 of Santa Maria, CA passed away April 19. 2020 Funeral arrangements are in the care of Moreno Mortuary. www.morenomo…

Obituaries

Mary Lou Guerrero

  • Updated

Mary Lou Guerrero, 74, of Santa Maria, passed away April 22, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory…

Richard Wayne Farrell, Sr.
Obituaries

Richard Wayne Farrell, Sr.

  • Updated

Wilson - Mr. Richard Wayne Farrell, Sr. 74 formerly of Wilson, was born on January 27, 1946 to the late Mr. John Brackenridge "J.B." Farrell, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News