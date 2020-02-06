VIVA Pet of the Week: Angel

  Updated
Meet Angel. Angel is a gorgeous blue cream torti with long hair. She is so soft, we think she is a persian mix. She has a friendly personality and does fine with other cats.

If you would like to meet Angel, please call VIVA (Volunteers For Inter Valley Animals). VIVA is a non profit organization that has a NO-KILL, Cage Free Cat shelter. Our adoption center is located at 133 North "D"Street in Lompoc. We are open to the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. For appointments please call our office at (805) 735-6741.

Please check out our website at www.vivashelter.org. Please follow and like us on Instagram and Facebook.

