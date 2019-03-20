Visit the Santa Ynez Valley recently announced the launch of a new partnership with Utrip, a data-driven travel platform that allows users to personalize their travel preferences like itinerary and budget, to optimize their stay in the region.
Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, Utrip automatically sorts through thousands of activity options at the click of a button, enabling visitors to effortlessly plan trips and make the most of their time in the valley. The tool helps visitors identify activities and provides diverse options, particularly during the peak travel season.
“The partnership with Utrip will make researching, planning, and booking a visit to the Santa Ynez Valley so much simpler,” said Shelby Sim, President and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “Users can now easily discover activities that fit their tastes and travel dates, and fully customize their experience to the Santa Ynez Valley, ensuring that they get the absolute most out of their time here.”
The travel tool can be accessed at mytrip.visitsyv.com.