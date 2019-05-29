Local nonprofit Visit the Santa Ynez Valley (VisitSYV) was recently recognized by The Telly Awards -- an organization that honors excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming -- for their "Adventure Awaits" promotional video under the Travel/Tourism category.
According to VisitSYV President and CEO Shelby Sim, the video aims to entice visitors to the Santa Ynez Valley and is the very first commercial the year-round Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) had released. They have since released a second video which focuses on the overnight experience of the area.
“We at Visit the Santa Ynez Valley are proud to have received this award. It is exciting to be recognized for how we go about inviting visitors to the Santa Ynez Valley,” Sim said.
Sim began with VisitSYV as executive director in 2014 and was named president and CEO last year.
The bronze Telly Award marks the second 2019 award for the Santa Ynez Valley.
For more information, visit https://www.visitsyv.com/.