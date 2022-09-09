Two northern Santa Barbara County teachers are among six chosen to be honored Nov. 5 at “A Salute to Teachers,” where the county teacher of the year and performing arts teacher of the year will also be recognized.

Crystal Guzman, a teacher at El Camino Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, is one of three teachers named distinguished new educators by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Alyssa Spanier, who teaches at Solvang School in the Solvang School District, is one of three chosen as distinguished mentors, the County Education Office said.