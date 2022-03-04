Vandenberg Space Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2022 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach or standing at the entrance for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Welcoming and educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers and other Vandenberg staff when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Docents should plan to volunteer at least two hours per month throughout the plover season. The plover docent coordinator will provide a one-hour training session online or in person, along with T-shirt, hat and other materials.
For more information and to sign up for training, contact the plover docent coordinator at 30CES.CEIEA.NaturalResources@us.af.mil.