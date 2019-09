The photo entitled "Fall is rapidly approaching" by Henry Schulte, shows thousands of pumpkins under blue skies at the annual Solvang Farmer's…

Every Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View's" photo of the week, email landre@leecentralcoastnews.com.