The next Valley Reads Book Club meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, and this month the club is focusing on a classic; Ernest Hemingway's The Old Man and the Sea.
The meeting will start at 2 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library's Learning Loft, and will feature discussion on the selected work, snacks and coffee. Santa Maria residents interested in taking part in the monthly meetings can register on the Library's events calendar, found online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
The Library continually works to offer a wide array of programs and resources that move beyond traditional services to welcome everyone for improved quality of life through lifelong learning, increased activities, and positive community connections.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland St. Follow them on Facebook, or Instagram to stay updated on events and featured programming.
Santa Maria Library hosts Opera Santa Barbara performance Saturday | Photos