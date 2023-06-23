Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: Lipstick has gotten very expensive. And, when I'm through using my lipstick, there's still an inch or so left at the bottom! So, I use a lipstick brush, and I'm able to continue with what's left for another month or two. Waste not, want not, as they say. By the way, I always read your column in our Long Beach Press-Telegram ever day. Thank you for all your hints. -- Sheila S., Long Beach, California

Sheila, thanks for your letter. It seems that every time I find the perfect shade of lipstick, it becomes obsolete in a short time, and I can't find it anywhere. Your hint is a good one for people like me who need to go hunting for a similar shade -- and until I find it, I need to use what's left of the lipstick I liked! -- Heloise

