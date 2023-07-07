Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I have charcoal gray slate flooring that was never sealed. It still looks good, except the areas around my potted plants. The slate is white around them. Is there something I can apply to the discolored areas to remove this white stuff?

Love your column and your hints. -- Louise A., Lafayette, Louisiana

Louise, you'll need a heavy-duty stone cleaner, which you can probably find in a hardware store or plant nursery. Or, you might first try equal parts water and hydrogen peroxide, which can be applied by using a spray bottle or by soaking a sponge in the mixture. Leave it for 10 to 15 minutes; then use a scrub brush or the rough side of a sponge and scrub.

