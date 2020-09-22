United Boys & Girls Clubs to raffle off 1956 GMC pickup truck to raise scholarship funds

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is conducting a drawing for a 1956 GMC pickup truck to raise funds for program scholarships benefiting youth throughout the county.

The drawing for the restored vintage truck, valued at $60,000, will be limited to 1,000 tickets. Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased online at unitedbg.org

Because the organization's largest annual Rally4Kids event and four other fundraisers have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Clubs was spurred to seek a creative way to raise money to support local youth attending full-day educational programming provided by community learning centers located in four Santa Barbara County cities.

“The Rally4Kids event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the United Boys & Girls Clubs, and we rely on those funds to provide hundreds of scholarships each year,” said club co-chairs Monte and Maria Wilson.

CEO Michael Baker explained that without Rally4Kids supporters over the past six years, the club would not have a club in Buellton or Solvang.

"We would not be open on Saturdays, and we would not have begun our outreach efforts to reach those that need our services the most,” he added.