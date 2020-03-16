United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County raises $50K for Solvang, Buellton sites

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County held its 3rd annual Corks for Kids fundraising event on March 6, to help cover costs related to expansion efforts of northern club sites in Buellton and Solvang.

Presented by Michael & Misty Hammer and the Armand Hammer Foundation at Hotel Corque in Solvang, this year's 3rd annual event brought in $50K – which is significant revenue, according to Club CEO Michael Baker.

“The goal is to raise money to reach even more kids in the valley that need our services. For many of the families in the Santa Ynez Valley, they work in either Santa Barbara, Goleta, or in Santa Maria," Baker explained.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"That means they are on the road at least 40 minutes to and from work. That also means their child is going home to an empty house, most likely when school is out. This can be a recipe for disaster and why we have our valley club locations all on school campuses."

Local vintners who attended, poured tastings while guests enjoyed heavy appetizers, bid on silent auction items and tried their hand at casino-inspired games.

Featured wine vendors included Buttonwood Winery, Esfuerzo Wine, Martian Ranch & Vineyards, Pence Vineyards, Sandoval Mergenov Wines, Final Girl Wines, Martellotto Winery, and Brick Barn Wine Estate.

Event sponsors included Exxon Mobil, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Rice Ranch Homes, Art by the Glass and Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0