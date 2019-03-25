United Boys & Girls Clubs (UBGC) of Santa Barbara County reports a hot streak for their casino game-themed Corks for Kids event that took place on Friday, March 8, at Hotel Corque in Solvang.
Over 125 attendees enjoyed the Corks for Kids event that promotes UBGC club sites in the Northern County locations such as Lompoc, Buellton and their newest Solvang location opening in April. The casino-fun event featured heavy appetizers and wine tasting from local wineries.
“I could not be any happier with the results,” said CEO Michael Baker. “We grew this event from an $8,000 fundraiser in 2018 to a $32,000 fundraiser in one year. When you have a dynamic board, great staff, incredible donors all coming to help your organization reach those that need us the most that is truly a winning hand!”
The event doubled in size and revenue since the first year, according to Baker.
2019 Title Sponsors were the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. FastSpring was a second-year Gold Sponsor for Corks for Kids, and Pacific Premier Bank and LogMeIn were silver sponsors for the first time.
A special thank you goes to wine sponsors Buttonwood Winery and Esfuerzo Wine (second-year participants), Martian Ranch & Vineyard, Ken Brown Wines, Lucas & Lewellen, Windrun Wine and Cambria Winery.