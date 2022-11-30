An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.

Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards reception slated from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Sunday art will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art sales will benefit the Reserve System, according to hosting artist nonprofit S.C.A.P.E., Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment.

