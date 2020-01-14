Two Years After Fire and Flood: A community conversation about the impacts of the Thomas fire and Jan. 9 debris flow

On Sunday, Jan. 26, UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, the Community Environmental Council, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, and the Santa Barbara Foundation will host a conversation led by local experts who will discuss the impacts of the Thomas fire and Jan. 9 debris flow – two years later.

The event will be held from 3–5 p.m. in the Museum’s Fleischmann Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

A series of flash talks by professionals in the biological and social sciences will be followed by a moderated panel discussion and Q&A with experts and local policymakers.

In addition to the direct impact the local community experienced during the disasters, experts say ash from the fire and mud which relocated to beaches also affected the health of Santa Barbara's coast and channel.

The public will hear about the latest ongoing research assessing the extent of these impacts, and suggestions about how to improve response to future local disasters.

Confirmed experts include: