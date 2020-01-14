Two Years After Fire and Flood: A community conversation about the impacts of the Thomas fire and Jan. 9 debris flow

Two Years After Fire and Flood: A community conversation about the impacts of the Thomas fire and Jan. 9 debris flow

{{featured_button_text}}
011320 Thomas Fire Discussion

A helicopter combats the Thomas Fire.

 Courtesy of Ethan Turpin

On Sunday, Jan. 26, UCSB Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, the Community Environmental Council, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, and the Santa Barbara Foundation will host a conversation led by local experts who will discuss the impacts of the Thomas fire and Jan. 9 debris flow – two years later. 

The event will be held from 3–5 p.m. in the Museum’s Fleischmann Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.  

A series of flash talks by professionals in the biological and social sciences will be followed by a moderated panel discussion and Q&A with experts and local policymakers.

In addition to the direct impact the local community experienced during the disasters, experts say ash from the fire and mud which relocated to beaches also affected the health of Santa Barbara's coast and channel.

The public will hear about the latest ongoing research assessing the extent of these impacts, and suggestions about how to improve response to future local disasters.

Confirmed experts include:

  • Sarah Anderson Ph.D., UC Santa Barbara, Bren School of Environmental Science & Management
  • Andy Brooks, UC Natural Reserve System
  • Tom Fayrum, Santa Barbara County Flood Control
  • Steven Gaines Ph.D., Dean, UC Santa Barbara, Bren School
  • Mauricio Gomez, South Coast Habitat Restoration
  • Trisha Holden Ph.D., UC Santa Barbara, Bren School and UC Natural Reserve System
  • Ben Pitterle, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper
  • Sigrid Wright, CEO, Community Environmental Council

For more information and to reserve free tickets, visit sbnature.org/community-conversation.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Ramirez
Obituaries

Joe Ramirez

  • Updated

Joe Ramirez, 45, of Santa Maria, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

Richard Santos Lopez
Obituaries

Richard Santos Lopez

  • Updated

Richard went to be with the Lord 1-3-20. Leaving behind sons Ricardo, Vincent Lopez and Lissette Lopez. Service being taken care of by Moreno …

Gerald "Jerry" Stinn
Obituaries

Gerald "Jerry" Stinn

  • Updated

Jerry Stinn (82) passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born in Urbandale, Iowa on April 22, 1937. He attended local Catholic schools and la…

Fred Roman Sanders
Obituaries

Fred Roman Sanders

  • Updated

As the name, Fred, signifies in Danish, he is finally at “peace” after a battle with Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 80. After several …

Richard Santos Lopez
Obituaries

Richard Santos Lopez

  • Updated

Richard Santos Lopez , age 69, of Guadalupe, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2020.

Shirley Jacklin Burke
Obituaries

Shirley Jacklin Burke

  • Updated

Shirley passed away peacefully at Marian Hospital on January 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm after complications from surgery. Three of her children by her…

Joseph "Joe" A. Serpa
Obituaries

Joseph "Joe" A. Serpa

  • Updated

Joseph “Joe” A. Serpa, 91, of Guadalupe, CA passed away on January 07, 2020 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by…

Obituaries

Brandon S. Jebens

  • Updated

Brandon S. Jebens, 47, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away January 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuar…

Obituaries

Joseph A. Serpa

  • Updated

Joseph A. Serpa, 91, resident of Guadalupe, CA passed away January 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News