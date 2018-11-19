Walkers and runners of all fitness levels are invited to the 8th annual Turkey 5K run/walk on Nov. 23 at Sunny Fields Park in Solvang.
Proceeds help support the local Santa Ynez Valley Salvation Army chapter in this "no winners" family fun event. All participants receive a Turkey Trot shirt.
Cost of registration is $20 and can be paid online at https://secure.rec1.com/CA/solvang-ca/catalog. The 5K begins at 10 a.m.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the Solvang Recreation and Parks Department at 805-688-7529.