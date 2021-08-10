Productivity is the name of the game. How you go about getting ahead physically, emotionally and financially will affect your status and reputation. Think outside the box, and take the path of least resistance. If you use intelligence and insight, you will overcome any setback you encounter.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let anyone stifle your plans or come between you and someone who has always supported you. Indulgence will set you back. Consider every angle, ask questions and verify information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take pride in what you do. Accept responsibility and honor your promises. Do quality work and live up to your word. Work to improve your relationships with others, and hone your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do what you can to make a difference. The suggestions you make and the help you offer will bring about changes that will make your life easier. New friendships and beginnings await if you get out and mingle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Move in a direction that suits you. You'll miss your chance to create a solid position for yourself if you follow someone else. It's time to look out for No. 1 and engage in what's best for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Watch what others do, and stand up for your rights. You'll be offered false insight into what's happening with a friend or relative. Get the facts before you offer to help someone.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll find a unique way to increase your savings, improve your health or combat someone trying to take advantage of you. An emotional shift will help you improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't lose sight of what you are trying to accomplish. You'll find the right balance to help you take advantage of an opportunity without dismantling what you've worked so hard to build.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be creative, and you'll find a way to please others. Work alongside someone who gets what you are trying to do and shares your beliefs. What you achieve will change the way others treat you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Speak up, offer suggestions and call on people you know can help you get your plans moving in a positive direction. Words matter, so be precise. Present facts and negotiate passionately.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get things done on time. Too much talk and not enough action will make it difficult to gain support. No detail will be too small. Take a moment to share something special with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think matters through, and talk with someone you respect. Getting a well-rounded view before you make your next move will give you the confidence to forge ahead without hesitation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Resisting change will hold you back. Information will put your mind at ease and make a transition more manageable for you to accept. Look for the positive in whatever situation you face.