Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Consider what makes you happy, and adjust your living space to fit your needs. Change doesn't have to be drastic; it just has to ease your mind. Comfort and convenience will be essential if you want to be productive. Good fortune is within reach; all you have to do is make the necessary moves to encourage personal growth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A unique idea, coupled with moderation and expertise, will lead to productivity and enthusiasm. Romance and self-improvement are favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Step outside your comfort zone if someone puts you on the spot. Be willing to walk away from a situation that makes you uncomfortable. Concentrate on fitness, health and happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't get angry; get moving. Avoid risky situations. Look at the facts, practice social distancing and avoid disruptive influences.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Let go of the past before it becomes a burden. Pour your energy into living life your way. Lower your overhead if it will put your mind at ease. Do the right thing at all costs.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have plenty of ideas, but trying to do everything will be futile. Concentrate on what you enjoy doing most and give it your all. Build success on a solid foundation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be tight-lipped when dealing with prying people. Don't let compliments go to your head or encourage you to trust someone you don't know well. Focus on getting things done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Set the stage for success. Pay attention to details and present what you have to offer with clarity and confidence. Don't feel pressured to act fast; time is on your side.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep an open mind, but be sure to question anything that contradicts your beliefs. You don't have to agree with someone to get along with them. Be willing to meet halfway.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't get into a spat with someone who has his or her own agenda. You'll get the freedom to do your own thing if you let others do as they please. Personal growth is encouraged. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be a good listener, channel your energy into something constructive and refrain from letting others upset you. Be accountable for your actions, and protect what you have worked so hard to acquire.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your emotions won't lead you astray. Nurture meaningful relationships and improve your life. How you treat others will determine how much help you receive when you need it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't get thrust into something that doesn't suit you in order to accommodate someone or avoid unpleasantries. It's essential to stand up for what you want and to be responsible for what happens.

