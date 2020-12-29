You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Astrograph

Strive for perfection, and be creative and compassionate. You will gain incredible support that will help tip the scale in your favor this year. Don't settle for less when you can have so much more. Aim to make your voice heard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Knowing where you will be most effective will help you avoid setbacks. Don't expect everyone to agree with you, but be smart and offer incentives to offset negativity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone step in and take over when you know what you want and how to go about getting your way. Don't back down when you should push forward. Choose fitness instead of indulgence.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't expect everyone to be upfront or honest with you. Verify what you hear before you share information with others. Home and professional improvements will benefit you mentally and emotionally.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be a good listener, and you will avoid a confrontation that can cost you. Look at change as a path to a better future. A contract or partnership looks promising.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reaching out to a friend, relative or peer may be helpful in some way, but it may also lead to uncertainty regarding what to do next. Follow a path based on knowledge and facts to new beginnings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't neglect someone you love. Nurturing relationships will help control discord. Financial improvement will require a strict budget. Prohibit emotional spending.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find unique ways to socialize without jeopardizing anyone's health. Refuse to let an outsider bring you down or interfere with your plans. You are perfect just the way you are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change someone makes will not be in your best interest. Look inward and find ways to grow personally, spiritually and emotionally. Make health, fitness and a proper diet your priorities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Once you have done all the preliminary work to ensure success, a change will unfold. Refuse to let anyone meddle in your personal life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Concentrate on personal gains, physical fitness and mastering the skills required to pursue your goal. Romance is on the rise, but the truth may be an issue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Trust in your intuition and ability to get things done. Don't feel you have to initiate a change because someone wants you to make a move. Handle your money carefully to avoid loss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep busy doing what will bring you the highest return. Personal improvement will boost your confidence. Follow your heart, and pursue your passion.

