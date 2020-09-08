You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars
Tuesday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Push for change. Embrace the future with optimism, and refuse to let the past hold you back. Explore options that encourage personal growth and enlightenment. There will be no downside to reaching for the stars; don't be afraid to maximize your potential and take big swings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Expand your interests, pick up new skills and keep up with technology. Being able to take advantage of what's available will help you move forward with your long-term plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take care of personal matters. Start a new diet or health routine that will help build strength and encourage you to look and feel your best. Spending time with a loved one will bring you closer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Sign up for online conferences and classes to expand your mind without taking unnecessary health risks. Doing what's right and best for everyone should be your priority.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone will give you the wrong impression or lead you to believe something that isn't true. Before you get involved in someone else's plans, do your research.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make your domestic space inviting, comfortable and convenient for you and your loved ones. An enjoyable environment will do wonders for everyone's morale.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take time to rejuvenate and pamper yourself. The break will be the pick-me-up you need to tackle some of the items you have on your to-do list. Romance should be a priority.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be careful how much information you share online or by phone. Keep your personal information secret, as well as your plans. Listen to what others have to say, and absorb the information thoroughly before you comment or get involved.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Work toward a goal. Avoid friction with colleagues or anyone who can ruin your day or reputation. Strive to be your best mentally, physically and emotionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't overdo it or take on too much. Keep working toward your goal. Don't take risks that can hurt your relationship with a loved one, lead to injury or damage your health.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Speak from the heart, say what's on your mind and do your best to resolve personal problems. Be willing to do your part and offer suggestions that help keep the peace.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to someone who needs your help. Be a good listener and a loyal friend, and you will gain respect, trust and admiration. A partnership looks promising.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Charm and diplomacy will be necessary to sidestep an emotional scene. Keep the peace, get your facts straight and avoid letting anyone talk you into something you don't want to do.

