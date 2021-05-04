You have to look out for your interests instead of worrying about what others think or do. Put your energy where it counts. Personal improvement will boost your confidence and encourage better overall results this year.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do and spend only what's necessary. Live within your means, and don't promise the impossible. Put your energy where it counts, and be innovative when handling administrative or work-related matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of your responsibilities to avoid backlash. A steady pace forward will override anyone's attempt to make you look bad. Keep everything in perspective; if you exaggerate, someone will question your validity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Show everyone how original you are by presenting your ideas with pizzazz. A little extra oomph will set you apart from any competition you encounter. You can make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Too much of anything will lead to a loss. Get your priorities straight, and don't feel the need to buy love, friendship or support. Trust in your ability to get things done and forge ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a proactive approach to get things done. Talk is cheap if you don't follow through. Be direct, make your move and reach your target with the least amount of dialogue.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something you enjoy, but don't be excessive. It's essential to keep the peace and live up to your promises. Discipline and hard work will bring you the highest returns.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Extravagance will lead to stress, overreaction and problems with people affected by your decisions. Clear up financial, emotional or health issues to eliminate stress and difficulties.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll get a glimpse of the big picture if you take a step back, reorganize and adjust your plans accordingly. Trust in yourself, not in someone trying to manipulate you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Push for what you want and believe in, and you will transform the way you live and the direction you take. It's time to eliminate what no longer works for you. Positive changes can be made!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll get ahead if you think matters through and use your discipline and innovative ideas to reach your goal. Don't be afraid to branch out or take a chance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your charm will be hard to resist, but if you try to take advantage of someone, you will eventually pay the price. Do what's best and fair for everyone involved in your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take advantage of any opportunity to talk to someone who is doing something you want to pursue. The information you receive will be valuable and could put you in touch with someone who can help you get ahead.